Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $621,213.56 in Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $81.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Get Davita alerts:

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Davita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Davita by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Davita by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Davita by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.