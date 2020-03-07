Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.01. Golar LNG shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 2,298,110 shares changing hands.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

