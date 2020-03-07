Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.01. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 5,696,300 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Barclays decreased their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,572.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,400. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,444,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 223,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

