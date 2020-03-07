W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.23. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 7,990,170 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $281.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

