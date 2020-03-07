Christopher Brett Primiano Sells 26,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

