Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 62.2%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price traded down 62.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, 1,698,512 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,319% from the average session volume of 119,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.