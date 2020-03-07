Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Trading Down 62.2%

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price traded down 62.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.85, 1,698,512 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,319% from the average session volume of 119,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of Invivo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

