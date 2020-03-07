TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 61.2%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were down 61.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 15,800,405 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 1,917,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.