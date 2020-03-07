TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 61.2%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares were down 61.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 15,800,405 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 1,917,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 629,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

