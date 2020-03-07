Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.26. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 3,338,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

