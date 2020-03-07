AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Ralph Henderson Sells 9,000 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ralph Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12.

On Monday, January 6th, Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,579,215.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $76.82 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,762,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,208 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after acquiring an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 131,938 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.