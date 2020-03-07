Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

