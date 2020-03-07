Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.92. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 2,040,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Raj Mehra acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $123,999.69. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

