Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $23.37. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 2,761,905 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

