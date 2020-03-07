Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.14

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.14. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 10,442,221 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) by 1,128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

