Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cyberark Software posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $94.30 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

