-$0.14 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 127,836 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.