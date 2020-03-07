NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.06. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 4,323,200 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.81%.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,580 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.