ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.51. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 2,463,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4,045.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New Senior Investment Group Inc Director Acquires $572,800.00 in Stock
New Senior Investment Group Inc Director Acquires $572,800.00 in Stock
Marcus Lemonis Buys 50,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc Stock
Marcus Lemonis Buys 50,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc Stock
Big Lots Shares Gap Up to $16.61
Big Lots Shares Gap Up to $16.61
Insider Buying: Callon Petroleum Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Callon Petroleum Director Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock
Linda Llewelyn Sells 17,944 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Linda Llewelyn Sells 17,944 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Crescent Point Energy Shares Gap Down to $2.47
Crescent Point Energy Shares Gap Down to $2.47


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report