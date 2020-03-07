ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.51. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 2,463,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 4,045.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

