Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 266,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CWST opened at $50.07 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,078.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

