Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.