Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.
CTLT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.77.
In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.