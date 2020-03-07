Barclays PLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

