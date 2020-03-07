Barclays PLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $80,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $554.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

