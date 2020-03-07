Barclays PLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

BHE opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $998.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

