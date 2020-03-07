James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of James River Group worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in James River Group by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

JRVR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

