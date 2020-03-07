Barclays PLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Moelis & Co worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,011,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

