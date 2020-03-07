Barclays PLC Purchases 44,711 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 over the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.33. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

