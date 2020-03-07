Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $400.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,725 shares of company stock worth $74,215,338. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $422.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.69.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

