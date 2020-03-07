Barclays PLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,274 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education Inc has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

