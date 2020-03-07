Barclays PLC Purchases 19,966 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $39.50 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.93 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

