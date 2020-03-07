81,946 Shares in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Bought by Barclays PLC

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $85,435,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $6,673,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $20.92 on Friday. Actuant Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Actuant news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

