Barclays PLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 374.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.35% of Argan worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. FMR LLC increased its position in Argan by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after acquiring an additional 569,531 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 53.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 897,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,241 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Argan by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGX opened at $40.99 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,354.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

