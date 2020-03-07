Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Inogen worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inogen by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $44.52 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $980.95 million, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

