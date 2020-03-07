Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:AHH opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

