Zacks: Analysts Expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Analysts expect that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.34). Senesco Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Senesco Technologies.

NYSE:ELOX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Senesco Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

