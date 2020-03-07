Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 527.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veritex by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

