Barclays PLC Buys 62,493 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 561.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 402.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

CHWY stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $110,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814 in the last three months.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

