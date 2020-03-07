XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 43.1%

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) fell 43.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37, 1,895,956 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,198% from the average session volume of 146,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

