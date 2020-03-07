Brokers Set Expectations for Omeros Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Omeros in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57. Omeros has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omeros by 62.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

