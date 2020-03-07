Brokers Set Expectations for Omeros Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Omeros in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57. Omeros has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Omeros by 62.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Earnings History and Estimates for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc.
Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc
Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc
Barclays PLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc
Barclays PLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report