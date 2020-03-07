On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Price Down 11.8%

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)’s stock price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.76, approximately 705,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 490,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.56.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,711 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,641,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

