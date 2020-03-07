The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Stock Price Down 11.4%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s stock price traded down 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $9.17, 2,697,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,789,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $504.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares in the company, valued at $986,859.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,217 shares of company stock valued at $969,812. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 222,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

