Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 28.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares fell 28.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 1,026,956 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 439,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSM. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $93.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.12.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $364.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 307,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 359,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

