Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Trading Down 12.9%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)’s stock price was down 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 733,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 351,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on INAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Internap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

