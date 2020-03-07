Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.00, 2,820,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,367,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.3305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.44%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 130.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Latest News

Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc.
Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc
Barclays PLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


