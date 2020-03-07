Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Down 10%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.67, approximately 12,847,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 23,443,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.82.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $42,471.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $3,430,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,360,000.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.