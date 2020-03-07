National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded down 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.68, 7,437,981 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 3,456,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 363,058 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 22,750 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc.
Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc
Barclays PLC Sells 33,261 Shares of Catalent Inc
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
KAR Auction Services Inc Shares Sold by Barclays PLC
Barclays PLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc
Barclays PLC Purchases 3,011 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc
Barclays PLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Barclays PLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report