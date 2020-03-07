National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded down 13.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.68, 7,437,981 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 3,456,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 363,058 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.