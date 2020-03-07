ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Stock Price Down 17.8%

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2020

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81, 643,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 595,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

