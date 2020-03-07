Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 10%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.47, approximately 4,322,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,355,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 479.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chemours by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

