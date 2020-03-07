Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Down 11.8%

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $62.82, approximately 2,082,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 587,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

