Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Down 11.8%

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $62.82, approximately 2,082,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 587,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.
The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.
About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
