CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 15.7%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price fell 15.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67, 1,490,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,050,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.