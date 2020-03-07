GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading Down 15.6%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price dropped 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.75, approximately 6,537,935 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 990,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

