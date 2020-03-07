AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Down 12.5%

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.07, approximately 530,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 309,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $385.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,652.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

